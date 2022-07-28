Search

28 Jul 2022

Dominic Ball facing race against time to be fit for Ipswich clash with Bolton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Summer signing Dominic Ball is struggling to be fit for Ipswich’s opening Sky Bet League One game at home to Bolton.

Ball, who moved to Portman Road from QPR, hurt his ankle in pre-season and missed the warm-up games against Millwall and Southend.

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans could start in central midfield with manager Kieran McKenna expected to hand out several debuts.

Left-back Leif Davis became Ipswich’s sixth summer signing on Monday when joining from Leeds for a seven-figure fee.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has been boosted ahead of the new campaign with striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back to challenge for a place.

Bodvarsson, who finished last term with four goals in seven games, has trained this week after sitting out the final pre-season friendly against Huddersfield with a minor foot injury.

Wales pair Josh Sheehan (ACL) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) are both close to returning after long-term absences.

Eoin Toal must wait for his debut as the former Derry defender is nursing an ankle injury.

Local News

