Luton without Fred Onyedinma for their Championship opener at home to Birmingham

Luton will be without Fred Onyedinma for their Sky Bet Championship season opener at home to Birmingham.

The winger, who missed the end of the previous campaign through injury, is once again sidelined following a pre-season knock.

New signing Louie Watson (ankle) will also miss out as the Hatters aim to improve on their play-off semi-final defeat last year.

The likes of Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Alfie Doughty and Ethan Horvath will be hopeful of making their competitive debuts following their summer arrivals at Kenilworth Road.

Birmingham, too, could give first appearances to their own newcomers.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy joined from nearby Wolves, as did loanee Dion Sanderson.

Norwich winger Przemyslaw Placheta and Arsenal defender Auston Trusty have also signed on loan for the season and are in contention.

New Blues boss John Eustace will be aiming to hit the ground running and avoid the kind of relegation battle that dominated last season at St Andrew’s.