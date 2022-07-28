Search

28 Jul 2022

Mary Earps hoping England are inspiring the nation with their Euro 2022 displays

Mary Earps hoping England are inspiring the nation with their Euro 2022 displays

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

Mary Earps hopes England’s performances are serving to inspire as the Euro 2022 hosts prepare for Sunday’s Wembley final against Germany.

Earps has also spoken about being congratulated by her fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

That result, sending the Lionesses into a first major tournament final since Euro 2009, had been preceded by three group-stage wins that included a competition-record 8-0 thrashing of Norway, and then a thrilling 2-1 extra-time triumph against Spain in the last eight.

With the team one more victory away from claiming the first major trophy in their history, Earps said: “I think we’ve been trying to keep the external noise out as much as possible.

“Of course it’s hard, but I think it’s also important in terms of making sure we stay focused.

“I have absolutely no doubt that the way England are as a nation, they’ll be fully behind us.

“That support is really what we want, we want to inspire, we want to do the job to the best of our ability and inspire through our performances. Hopefully we’ve done that.”

In terms of individual performance, Earps has conceded only once across England’s five games so far at the Euros, and pulled off some impressive saves.

Eye-catching work in the Sweden contest included denying Sofia Jakobsson with an outstretched leg in the first minute, and tipping an effort from Stina Blackstenius over the bar just after the hour mark with England 2-0 up.

Watching on was De Gea – who was in attendance when England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford – and Earps said: “Me and David speak a little bit. He’s messaged me saying congratulations.

“We message back and forth about results and clean sheets and stuff so that’s always nice to have his support. He’s really supportive of the women’s game.”

The 29-year-old has stressed that “whether it’s 22 seconds, 22 minutes or 22 years into a game, I just always want to be on my best game”, adding: “I think I work really, really hard on the training pitch and I just want to be as prepared as possible when I’m going into a game.

“Whenever I’m on the pitch I just want to be as focused as I can be, do my job to the best of my ability.”

Looking ahead to Sunday, Earps said: “One game to go. We’ve put ourselves in this position, we’ve earned the right to be in the final.

“We’ve worked really hard together and we’ve got a really good group. We’ve got another game, it’s not done yet – but so, so happy that we’ve made it to the final.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media