28 Jul 2022

Plymouth without Panutche Camara against Barnsley

28 Jul 2022 7:12 PM

Panutche Camara will miss Plymouth’s League One opener against Barnsley on Saturday.

The midfielder has a groin injury and will not be involved against the Reds, though there is better news on Mike Cooper and Mickel Miller.

Goalkeeper Cooper and winger Miller both missed Plymouth’s final pre-season game against Yeovil with minor complaints, but they are in the frame.

Boss Steven Schumacher, whose side fell out of play-off contention late last season, says he has already decided his starting line-up.

Barnsley begin life under new boss Michael Duff as they aim to bounce back from Championship relegation last term.

He has suffered an early blow in his reign with news that Herbie Kane looks like being out for six weeks with a groin injury.

Liam Kitching suffered a dead leg in Barnsley’s final pre-season friendly against Sheffield United last week while Michael Helik has lacked minutes so may not feature.

Clark Oduor and Aaron Leya Iseka have trained all week and will be available for selection.

