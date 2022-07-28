Wigan check on fitness of Charlie Wyke ahead of Championship game with Preston

Newly-promoted Wigan will check on the fitness of forward Charlie Wyke ahead of their Sky Bet Championship opener against Preston.
Wyke was due to have a scan after missing Latics’ final pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend with a knock.
Midfielder Gwion Edwards is likely to miss out after suffering an Achilles injury early in the pre-season.
Fellow midfielder Jordan Cousins has been ruled out until October with a torn thigh muscle.
Preston are set to hand debuts to a number of new signings.
Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, brought in from Newcastle, looks set to feature after playing a prominent role in pre-season.
Fellow new signings Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn could also be in contention after catching the eye during friendlies.
Striker Troy Parrott and wing-back Alvaro Fernandez, signed on loan from Tottenham and Manchester United this week, are also options.
