29 Jul 2022

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton set to field summer signings against Reading

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton set to field summer signings against Reading

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 12:36 PM

New Blackpool boss Michael Appleton could hand debuts to his summer signings as they launch their Sky Bet Championship campaign at home to Reading.

Canada international attacker Theo Corbeanu became the club’s fourth arrival when he completed a season-long loan move from Premier League Wolves on Thursday.

He joins Liverpool defender Rhys Williams and Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on temporary deals at Bloomfield Road, while full-back Dominic Thompson has joined from Brentford on a permanent deal.

However, Appleton’s hopes of bringing in Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan were dashed when, after the Seasiders had triggered his release clause, the midfielder opted to sign a new contract at the Kassam Stadium.

Reading manager Paul Ince has a doubt over frontman Lucas Joao as he returns to his former club.

Joao picked up a knee injury after coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 friendly defeat by Brighton and will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long also picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw with West Ham a week earlier, and while he is still working his way back to full match fitness following his departure from Southampton as a free agent, he is expected to be involved at some point.

Long is one of seven summer arrivals who will hope for a chance to impress along with Joe Lumley, Sam Hutchinson, Dean Bouzanis, Jeff Hendrick and Tyrese Fornah. The seventh, Ince’s son Tom, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium from Stoke and has since singed a three-year deal.

