29 Jul 2022

James Wilson out of Port Vale’s opening game against Fleetwood

29 Jul 2022 1:01 PM

Port Vale will be without forward James Wilson when they begin life back in League One against Fleetwood.

Wilson faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knock.

Defender Will Forrester is one of Vale’s summer signings, having joined from neighbours Stoke, and he could be involved in the season opener.

Gavin Massey and Funso Ojo also joined during the summer window, while defender Lewis Cass returned to Vale on a permanent deal following his loan spell last season.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown could give debuts to a host of players when he makes his managerial bow.

Striker Promise Omochere, signed from Bohemians, is among those looking to make a first appearance.

The Cod Army have also bolstered their defensive ranks with the additions of Josh Earl and Shaun Rooney but the latter is an injury doubt.

Fellow new boy Callum Morton suffered an injury in pre-season and looks likely to miss out.

