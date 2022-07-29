Search

29 Jul 2022

Stephen Robinson wary of Motherwell ahead of St Mirren’s Premiership opener

29 Jul 2022

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson remains wary of Sunday’s opponents Motherwell despite their lamentable Europa Conference League qualifying exit at the hands of Sligo Rovers.

After losing 1-0 to the Irish outfit in the first leg of the second qualifying round at Fir Park last week, the Steelmen were beaten 2-0 at the Showgrounds on Thursday night to go out 3-0 on aggregate.

Well boss Graham Alexander is under scrutiny ahead of Motherwell’s cinch Premiership opener against St Mirren in Paisley but former Fir Park manager Robinson said: “I watched both games.

“Obviously they didn’t get the results they set out to get but I still believe they are a very good squad, they have a very good manager in Graham Alexander.

“Unfortunately in this industry, you are judged constantly, you are judged in every second of every game.

“But I have no doubt Graham will get his team responding and it will be a tough afternoon for both sides.”

It was Motherwell’s first two competitive games of the season and Robinson, who criticised the early start to the Premier Sports Cup – the Buddies failed to make it out of the group stage – believes that was a factor in the Steelmen’s demise.

The Northern Irishman said: “People probably haven’t given Irish football as much credit as it probably deserves.

“The budget that Sligo have, I would say (it would be the same) as four or five Premiership teams.

“Linfield recently beat a team (Bodo/Glimt) that beat Celtic, although they got heavily beaten in the second leg (8-0) but Irish football, southern Irish football and Northern Irish football, is a lot better standard than people think.

“Graham will have known that was a very tough game.

“I don’t think the stage of the season helps – it certainly doesn’t.

“I have talked about the Premier Sports Cup games and got slaughtered for it but it is true.

“You are in the middle of a European campaign when boys maybe haven’t played for two to three months with two games’ preparation.

“So it is what it is and you just have to make the best of it.

“Motherwell will be disappointed but for me they still have a very good squad.”

