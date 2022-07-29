Ryan Alebiosu hopes loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock takes him to next level

Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Gunners.

The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London joined the Rugby Park club for the 2022-23 season and impressed Killie fans and boss Derek McInnes in the 45 minutes he played in the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Stenhousemuir last Saturday.

Alebiosu had a loan spell at Crewe last season and believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Dundee United at Rugby Park on Saturday, he said: “I feel like this could really do a lot for me.

“If I have a really good season it could take me to the next level.

“It is something I have spoken to the manager about, to my agent. This could take me to the next stage so it is a very important season for me. Every game, every session is very important.

“I have seen a lot of people come into the Scottish league and seen where they have gone after they have done well.

“Calvin Bassey from Rangers (to Ajax), a player from Arsenal, Harry Clarke, (loan spells at Ross County and Hibernian, now on loan at Stoke), players like that and I want to do the same.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for me to come into this league and show what I am about and make the next stage as well.

“The Scottish league is obviously developing. It probably gives me a better opportunity than if I was in League One or League Two, playing against clubs like Rangers and Celtic can take it to the next level.

“Those are the games that I am looking forward to showing what I am really about, I can’t wait for those games.”

Alebiosu told Killie fans what type of player they can look forward to seeing this season.

He said: “I am fast, quick, a combination player and I feel like I am very good defensively as well.

“I like watching players like Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, that’s what I try to base my game on.

“I like Kieran Tierney as well, I watch him a lot as well, defensively he is very good.

“I try to base myself around those types of players.

“The manager has told me to express myself and show everyone what I can do. I can’t wait to get started.

“We have good players with good characteristics so I believe we can do a lot this season.”