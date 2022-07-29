Ellis Simms could make Sunderland debut in opener against Coventry

New signing Ellis Simms could feature for Sunderland in their opening game against Coventry.

The forward signed on a season-long loan from Everton and could line up for the Black Cats as they return to Sky Bet Championship football after four years in League One.

Carl Winchester is also available after featuring in the final pre-season game against Hartlepool, having missed the Black Cats’ friendly against Accrington through illness.

Leon Dajaku will be assessed after returning to training while Niall Huggins is still a long-term absentee.

Coventry have been handed a boost with the return of two players ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Forward Martyn Waghorn and midfielder Kasey Palmer missed the final pre-season game against Portsmouth with niggles but both could feature against the Black Cats.

Captain Liam Kelly is set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future with injury.

There are no other fresh concerns for Sky Blues manager Mark Robins.