Mark Kennedy to take charge of his first game as Lincoln boss when Exeter visit

Mark Kennedy takes charge of his first game as Lincoln boss as they welcome Sky Bet League One newcomers Exeter to the LNER Stadium.

Having replaced Michael Appleton, Kennedy has set about adding to his ranks and a number of arrivals could be in line for their competitive debuts.

Loanees Carl Rushworth and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, from Brighton and Stoke respectively, are likely to be involved.

As are fellow newcomers Jay Benn, Paudie O’Connor, Charles Vernam and Danny Mandroiu.

Exeter return to the third tier having finished second in League Two last season.

Manager Matt Taylor is without Kyle Taylor, who has been missing since March.

The midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in a 2-0 win over Oldham and is likely to miss the rest of the calendar year.

New signings Jamal Blackman and Kegs Chauke could play some part having joined the club earlier in the week, although the former is nursing an ankle issue.