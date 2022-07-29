Search

29 Jul 2022

Mark Kennedy to take charge of his first game as Lincoln boss when Exeter visit

Mark Kennedy to take charge of his first game as Lincoln boss when Exeter visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 2:58 PM

Mark Kennedy takes charge of his first game as Lincoln boss as they welcome Sky Bet League One newcomers Exeter to the LNER Stadium.

Having replaced Michael Appleton, Kennedy has set about adding to his ranks and a number of arrivals could be in line for their competitive debuts.

Loanees Carl Rushworth and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, from Brighton and Stoke respectively, are likely to be involved.

As are fellow newcomers Jay Benn, Paudie O’Connor, Charles Vernam and Danny Mandroiu.

Exeter return to the third tier having finished second in League Two last season.

Manager Matt Taylor is without Kyle Taylor, who has been missing since March.

The midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in a 2-0 win over Oldham and is likely to miss the rest of the calendar year.

New signings Jamal Blackman and Kegs Chauke could play some part having joined the club earlier in the week, although the former is nursing an ankle issue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media