29 Jul 2022

Lavelle works her magic on the level with Master Milliner

29 Jul 2022 3:34 PM

Emma Lavelle saddled a rare Flat runner at Glorious Goodwood and came away victorious as Master Milliner held off his pursuers in the Coral Goodwood Handicap over the marathon trip of an extended two and a half miles.

Lavelle, a prominent National Hunt trainer best known for her handling of star staying hurdler Paisley Park, was having just her 11th runner on the level this season.

Crucially, though, she was having her third winner – and the second provided by this six-year-old.

Sean Levey made a bold bid for home some way out on Master Milliner (14-1) and that proved a wise move as the well-backed Super Superjack was closing with every stride, but having been checked in his run he just ran out of time and failed by three-quarters of a length.

Lavelle said: “He’s just been an absolute pleasure – a fantastic flag-bearer, it’s his eighth win. He’s a star.

“He was a bit flat at Ascot, but he ran well at York. He only does as much as he has to and is a handicapper’s nightmare.

“It looked like he didn’t stay at Ascot, but he was wrong.

“He loves this track where the twists and turns keep him interested – and I thought Sean gave him a peach.”

Levey smiled: “I don’t normally ride over this trip – it is a lot of fun, but it is also a long way!”

