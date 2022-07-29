Search

29 Jul 2022

Rochdale suffer Jimmy Keohane injury blow ahead of season opener with Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 4:36 PM

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale will be without midfielder Jimmy Keohane for up to two months of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Keohane suffered an unspecified injury during the pre-season friendly against Port Vale and will be sidelined for a significant period.

Striker Tahvon Campbell also remains unavailable as he recovers from the broken foot which ruled him out of the end of last season.

Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker and defender Ben Nelson have joined Rochdale on loan for the season from Manchester City and Leicester respectively.

Crewe manager Alex Morris could be without a trio of players for the season-opener at the Crown Oil Arena.

Defender Rio Adebisi is definitely out as he remains two or three weeks away from returning to full training.

Zac Williams and Chris Long are closer to being available although Saturday’s game could come too soon for the pair.

Loan signing Khanya Leshabela could feature following his arrival from Leicester on a six-month deal.

