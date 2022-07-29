Rotherham take Scott High off Huddersfield’s hands

Rotherham have signed Huddersfield midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Scotland at Under-21 level, has joined the Millers ahead of their Sky Bet Championship campaign, which begins on Saturday.

High, who came through the ranks at the Terriers, was persuaded to join after a meeting with boss Paul Warne on Thursday afternoon.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions last season as the West Yorkshire side narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Warne said of his search for a new midfielder: “I just think we need to get as much….the midfield is the strongest part of our team but we are only ever one injury away from a disaster.

“The way we play with three high-energy midfielders I really think you need to carry six.”

High will compete with Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Ollie Rathbone and Jamie Lindsay for a spot in Warne’s three, with the boss keen to add another body.