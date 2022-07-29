Hearts’ injury issues appear to be easing

Hearts are closing in on a fully-fit squad ahead of their cinch Premiership opener against Ross County.
Josh Ginnelly returned to training on Thursday after a knock.
Cammy Devlin, Euan Henderson and Lewis Neilson have also brushed off fitness issues.
Ross County will be without William Akio after the winger went off with a knee injury during his debut against East Fife.
Josh Sims has recovered from a knock and is in the squad.
Striker Dom Samuel will return from a wrist problem.
The Coast Guard issued the appeal earlier on Friday after a tent was discovered empty at Port Pier, north of Glencolmcille
Ciara Gallagher-Murphy, the Glasgow Mary, and Kaitlyn Likas, the Washington DC Mary . Photo: Mary Rodgers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.