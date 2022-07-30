Search

30 Jul 2022

One box left to tick for England as Euro 2022 final against Germany approaches

One box left to tick for England as Euro 2022 final against Germany approaches

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022

England have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations with the climax of Euro 2022 just one day away.

The Lionesses have their date with destiny against Germany at Wembley on Sunday as they bid for a first European Championship title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Friday unfolded.

Tweet of the day

Shooting drills were the order of the day for England’s attackers.

Scott’s got scent of success

Jill Scott says England have “one more box to tick” by lifting the trophy at a sold-out Wembley.

The Lionesses’ run to the final has lifted the nation, but veteran midfielder Scott knows the job is not finished yet.

Scott said: “We said before we really wanted to inspire the nation, to do everyone proud, our families, our friends, we wanted to grow more opportunities for youngsters, more opportunities for women who want to work in football, we wanted to get the sport the respect it deserves.

“I think we’ve ticked all of those boxes.

“I think it’s been an incredible journey so far, we’ve ticked a lot of boxes and hopefully there’s one big tick left to do.”

Straight-talking Sarina

Sarina Wiegman’s ‘no BS’ style of management is behind England’s run to the final, according to one former Lioness.

The England head coach is one win away from a second consecutive European Championship trophy, having guided her native Netherlands to glory in 2017.

Kelly Smith, who won 117 caps for England, told the PA news agency: “She looks calm, she looks cool, I’ve heard players talk about how honest she is with them.

“There’s no BS, which some managers can give you. She’s just, ‘this is what you need to do. If you don’t do this, then potentially you won’t play, I need to see this from you’. It’s very to the point, and I think the players have never had that before.

“And they’re liking it, that it’s kind of basic, but they’re taking it on board. They just seem so unified and united.”

Battle of the hot shots

There is also a personal duel to settle at Wembley with England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Alexandra Popp tied on six goals each. Whoever wins that battle could well have a huge say in which country lifts the trophy.

