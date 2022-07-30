Stockport fightback comes up short on league return

Stockport’s first game back in the Football League after an 11-year absence ended in a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Barrow despite a second-half fightback.

Pete Wild’s first game in charge of the visitors produced a perfect outcome after they had raced into a 3-0 interval lead.

Barrow got their third season back in the EFL off to a dream start after only six minutes when Josh Gordon rifled home from 25 yards after taking a short pass from Ben Whitfield.

Whitfield then doubled the visitors’ lead, sliding home from a tight angle after meeting Billy Waters’ through-ball.

Ryan Rydel saw a free-kick saved by Paul Farman as Stockport responded, but they fell further behind in the 34th minute when debutant Waters tucked home after pouncing on a poor pass from home defender Mark Kitching.

Antoni Sarcevic gave Stockport hope soon after the restart when he converted Paddy Madden’s cross.

Madden then headed home Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross to make it 3-2 with 20 minutes left.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Ollie Yates initially gave a penalty to Stockport, only to change his mind after spotting an offside flag.