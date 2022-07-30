Search

30 Jul 2022

Debut goal from Jordan Roberts gives Stevenage a deserved victory at Tranmere

Debut goal from Jordan Roberts gives Stevenage a deserved victory at Tranmere

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:32 PM

Jordan Roberts hit a late winner to give Stevenage a deserved 2-1 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

It looked like the points would be shared after Kane Hemmings had cancelled out Jake Reeves’ first-half opener.

But debutant Roberts smashed home from close range with six minutes to go to earn a victory for the visitors.

Stevenage started strongly with Ross Doohan making early saves from Carl Piergianni, Max Clark and Jake Taylor.

Piergianni had a header cleared off the line by Luke Robinson following a 19th minute corner, then Tranmere’s Kyle Jameson nearly scored an own goal with a mis-placed backpass.

Reeves put Stevenage ahead five minutes before half-time after getting on the end of a Luke Norris header.

Hemmings equalised from close range six minutes into the second half after Neil Byrne’s shot hit the bar.

Michael Bostwick had a close range shot blocked, before Dan Sweeney had a header saved on 72 minutes as the visitors continued to threaten.

Doohan parried away a dipping shot from Reeves before Tranmere’s Elliott Nevitt fired inches wide.

However, former Motherwell man Roberts settled the contest in the visitors’ favour after Piergianni ficked on a Reeves free-kick.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media