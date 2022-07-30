Search

30 Jul 2022

Ipswich and Bolton share the spoils

30 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Ipswich and Bolton shared the spoils at Portman Road after an entertaining 1-1 draw on the opening day of the Sky Bet League One season.

Aaron Morley’s spot-kick gave Wanderers the lead after Conor Bradley had been fouled before Lee Evans drew Town level from a well-worked set-piece 13 minutes later.

The visitors started the game brightly and Bolton forward Oladapo Afolayan headed over Morley’s corner in the sixth minute.

Bolton deservedly went ahead in the 25th minute after Ipswich debutant Leif Davis clipped Bradley’s heels in the box – and Morley expertly dispatched the resultant penalty.

A cleverly worked corner routine saw Town pull level in the 38th minute when Conor Chaplin’s low delivery was slammed home by Evans at the near post.

The hosts nearly went in front three minutes later but striker Freddie Ladapo was denied by Bradley’s superb last-ditch block.

Ipswich were much improved after the break and Evans went close to putting Ipswich in the lead but his looping header was well-saved by James Trafford.

The hosts continued to probe and Ladapo’s tame effort was saved by Trafford before Burns’ header was deflected just wide 11 minutes from time.

It was one-way traffic in the final stages but Ipswich substitute Tyreece John-Jules fired straight at Trafford before Town skipper Sam Morsy also failed to beat the Wanderers keeper from close range in added time.

