Search

30 Jul 2022

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg excited for ‘dream’ final against England

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg excited for ‘dream’ final against England

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:45 PM

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believes Sunday’s “dream” Euro 2022 final between England and Germany provides the platform needed to take the women’s game to the next level.

Germany have won the competition a record eight times while hosts England have yet to win a major trophy.

After finishing top of Group B, Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the last four to set up a clash with the hosts at Wembley.

With tickets sold out and a bumper television audience expected, Voss-Tecklenburg believes the showdown offers an ideal chance to grow the sport even further.

“(Women’s football) will only win if everything that happens in Europe with Germany and England ends in a sustainable way,” the Germany head coach said.

“Something has to continue, this has to be a chance for all the countries to make the next steps for women’s football – if not now when will this happen?”

England’s traditional rivalry with Germany is not exclusive to the men’s game, with the latter thumping the Lionesses 6-2 in the 2009 final.

Voss-Tecklenburg did not play down the significance of the history between the countries and insisted she wanted her side to meet England in the final.

“It electrifies football fans, and for me that is just one football, I don’t differentiate between men(‘s) and women(‘s football),” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

“There will be millions of spectators in the whole of Europe, if we had been allowed to dream we would have wanted to play against England in this final but not anyone else.”

When asked if she was aware of the history between England and Germany, she said: “I was born in 1967 so I can only remember what I saw on TV but everyone knows the history between Germany and England and Wembley and goals and penalties.

“But that’s all in the past so the pressure is actually on England tomorrow, I believe the pressure is more on them than on us.

“We have to have the responsibility, you have to have a bit of luck sometimes, but there is pressure on every player in that situation. If it were to happen we will be ready.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media