Grant McCann ‘proud’ of Peterborough’s second-half fightback

Grant McCann hailed the response of his Peterborough side as they hit back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Cheltenham.

Posh trailed 2-0 at the break, but half-time substitute Jack Marriott pulled one back and fellow frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice to complete the turnaround.

“The first half was probably the poorest I’ve seen since I joined the club,” ex-Robins midfielder McCann said.

“We just didn’t get anything right as a collective – me, my staff, or the players. Anything we do this season we do together as a group.

“Sometimes you can’t put your finger on it, but they’re an honest group of lads. The response and reaction in the second half showed what we’re capable of.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them. The reaction was excellent and I couldn’t be more pleased with the three points.

“The character and togetherness are never in question in this group and they proved that because this is a tough place to come and Cheltenham showed that last year.”

The home side, under new head coach Wade Elliott, deservedly led 2-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and Alfie May’s strike.

Dan Nlundulu caused problems for Posh and he provided the low ball that was turned into his own net by Frankie Kent after 30 minutes.

May opened his account for the season with his 17th goal in his last 19 appearances, seizing on a misplaced pass from Josh Knight and rounding Lucas Bergstrom in the 39th minute.

Clarke-Harris lifted an effort on to the bar and May then forced a block from Bergstrom just before half-time.

McCann responded by making three changes, sending on Marriott, Joe Ward and Ben Thompson for the start of the second half.

It paid off with Sammie Szmodics feeling Ward, who set up Marriott to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Clarke-Harris levelled in emphatic fashion after a low ball from Harrison Burrows was cleared to him by defender Charlie Raglan.

Ward was the provider again in the 72nd minute as Clarke-Harris struck the winner, although Bergstrom had to make an outstanding save to deny May a leveller in the 74th minute.

“I am disappointed with the result, obviously, but pleased with lots of elements of the performance,” Elliott said.

“The goals were soft, but we have gone toe-to-toe with a team who are expected to be up there and I am sure will be.

“Our shape was good and we looked a threat at the front end of the pitch. We made a lot of chances.

“They were always going to have a spell where they came into the game and put us under a bit of pressure and we obviously haven’t dealt with that in the way we would have hoped. But there were plenty of positives to build on.”