Mark Kennedy happy with Lincoln players’ mentality after draw with Exeter

Mark Kennedy was pleased to pick up a point in his first game as Lincoln boss after the Imps came from behind to earn a draw against newly-promoted Exeter.

Sam Nombe fired the visitors ahead following an excellent start by Matt Taylor’s side, but Tom Hopper levelled matters just after the break with a deft header.

Both sides pushed for a winner late on, but a draw was probably a fair result.

“From a character point of view the lads really stood up and showed their mentality,” explained Kennedy.

“We are a young squad and looked nervous for the first 15 minutes, but we showed real maturity to come back.

“We talked a lot in pre-season about believing in ourselves. It’s a funny thing to criticise, but the players seemed too desperate to impress myself as coach, the staff and the fans, and sometimes that can undo what you have done well.

“But huge credit to the players, their reaction was amazing.”

The visitors began strongly and were rewarded for their efforts in the 14th minute. Nombe latched onto Jevani Brown’s through ball and outpaced Lincoln’s two centre-backs to calmly slot under debutant goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

It could have been two moments later when Nombe looked to return the favour on the break, but his cross was just too much for the onrushing Brown.

Brown was soon in the thick of it again, meanwhile, as he curled a looping effort over Rushworth from the corner of the area, but the ball clipped the roof of the net.

Lincoln’s best chance saw Lasse Sorensen lash a shot wide from 25 yards, although Scott Brown in the Exeter goal had it covered.

The hosts were much improved after the break and soon levelled through Hopper after 49 minutes when he stooped to send a backwards header into the top corner from Hakeeb Adelakun’s cross.

The Grecians rallied, but Josh Coley was denied twice in a matter of seconds via Paudie O’Connor’s brave block and a low Rushworth save.

Nombe then thought he had restored the lead moments later, but saw his bundled effort ruled out for offside.

At the other end Anthony Scully volleyed over from another Adelakun cross, before almost snatching a winner at the death following a goalmouth scramble.

Exeter manager Taylor was left to reflect on a game of two halves.

“I have mixed emotions,” he said.

“I was pleased with our first half – we had more openings than Lincoln, which led to a number of proper chances and the great goal that we scored.

“We struggled to get a foothold in the second half, but we can learn a lot from that.

“Overall we showed fantastic character to come away with a point.”