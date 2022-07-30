Search

30 Jul 2022

Opening day victory has Steven Schumacher smiling

Opening day victory has Steven Schumacher smiling

30 Jul 2022 7:58 PM

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher admitted the 1-0 home win over Barnsley was the “best way to start the season”.

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Finn Azaz, who has joined Argyle on a season-long loan, scored the 45th-minute winner with a superb first-time sidefoot strike into the top corner.

Schumacher said:: “It’s three points on the board and a clean sheet so we’ve got to be happy with that.”

Both sides hit the bar and Barnsley had two goalbound efforts cleared off the line by Argyle defender Macauley Gillesphey.

Schumacher continued: “I think the target is progression so that is to see if we can go one better than last season. Can we stick in the pack and punch above our weight again?

“Last season we finished seventh and looking back on it that was a success because nobody had us anywhere near that position.

“We knew we had to add in certain areas and we went out and did that.

“The group is a strong squad, not the biggest in numbers but we have got some decent quality about us and added some good players to what was already a good group last season, so who knows?

“But first game and we’ve got off to a win. The intention now is to build on that but there’s a long, long way to go.

“I think last season we had 18 clean sheets so this season we target 19 and go from there really.

“We didn’t make more of the really good chances we created, so that’s something to work on next week, can we be a bit more ruthless in the final third? I am just pleased for now that we are creating those type of chances.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff said: “I think we got beaten by a team who did the basics better than we did ultimately.

“They kept getting the ball down the side of us and we kept turning it down. Ultimately that was the difference in the game.

“Within that we have had some really good chances, hit the underside of the crossbar and the lad’s then made an amazing block – we all thought it was a goal, so all credit to him – and then he’s made an amazing goal-line clearance in the last minute.

“It’s about trying not to get too emotional or too down based on a few inches roll of the ball.

“There are things to work on, clearly, but they are a good team and that’s why they missed out on the last day of last season.

“They’ve added to that, it’s disappointing but (there are) things to work with.

“We turned down simple decisions and that’s something we’ve got to learn from. We’ve worked on something all week and then they’ve just decided not to do it. They do exactly what we ask them to do.”

