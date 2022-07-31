Orel Mangala becomes Nottingham Forest’s 12th summer signing

Nottingham Forest have signed Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.
Forest announced on Sunday the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Premier League newcomers.
Mangala, who has been capped twice by Belgium, played 29 times for Stuttgart last season as they finished 15th in the Bundesliga.
He becomes Steve Cooper’s 12th summer signing as Forest prepare for their top-flight return after a 23-year absence.
Submissions from groups and organisations in north-west Donegal, parts of the Gaeltacht, the islands and Inishowen have been called for as part of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme
The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.