Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.
The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.
1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
Submissions from groups and organisations in north-west Donegal, parts of the Gaeltacht, the islands and Inishowen have been called for as part of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme
The granting of planning permission for the development follows the council giving the go-ahead to supermarket giant Lidl to build a new store at Station Road in the town
