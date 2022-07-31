Jubilant England players gate-crash press conference after Euro final triumph

England’s jubilant players gate-crashed boss Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ as they celebrated their dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.
Chloe Kelly poked the ball past goalkeeper Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to seal the Lionesses’ first major trophy and end a 56-year wait for a major trophy for any England team, men’s or women’s.
Ella Toone scored England’s opener with a clever lob, but Lina Magull’s equaliser with 11 minutes of normal time remaining brought Germany level.
Wiegman was in the middle of her press conference when her squad burst into the room, singing and dancing around the top table.
Goalkeeper Mary Earps even climbed on top of the table to continue dancing as the celebrations looked set to continue late into the evening.
