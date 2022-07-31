Search

01 Aug 2022

Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Joe Fraser and James Hall will look for glory in Monday’s Commonwealth Games pommel final while Adam Peaty searches for a medal improve on his shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day four in Birmingham.

Rise from injury

Joe Fraser and James Hall will aim to put their injury issues behind them and add to their medal collection on the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham. Fraser helped his team to gold despite a fractured foot while Hall settled for all-around silver despite a painful ankle injury. Fraser and Hall go in the men’s pommel final against favourite Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland.

Smith and Davies medal hunt

Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more weightlifting medals for England. Smith, the champion in Glasgow in 2014, is targeting her fourth, while Davies looks to go one better than the silver medals she earned on Gold Coast four years ago and at the 2021 World Championships.

Peaty goes again

Adam Peaty has little time to recover from his fourth in the 100m breaststroke as he goes again over half the distance in the morning heats and then the semi-final in the evening. Elsewhere, it is Tom Dean v Duncan Scott, part two, in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Scott prevailed at the weekend in the 200m discipline so Dean will have his sights on levelling the score in Birmingham.

Picture of the day

Social media moment

Day three highlights

Jake Jarman pipped his team-mate Hall to win gold in a dramatic men’s all-around gymnastics final at Arena Birmingham. In the pool, James Wilby clinched gold in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke ahead of the previously unbeatable Peaty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media