Search

01 Aug 2022

No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses

No Downing Street reception for victorious Lionesses

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 3:06 PM

Downing Street has insisted Boris Johnson is supportive of women’s football amid questions over his absence from Wembley and the lack of a No 10 reception for the victorious Lionesses.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was quizzed on why Mr Johnson watched England’s historic Euros triumph from his country residence, given he attended the men’s final in their equivalent contest last year.

It also emerged that, unlike other successful sporting teams, the Lionesses will not be honoured with a visit to No 10 this week.

The Prime Minister is at the funeral of Northern Ireland peace process architect Lord Trimble on Monday, and is then taking leave from Wednesday to Sunday.

The England men’s cricket team were invited to Downing Street following their win in the Ashes in 2005, as were the men’s Rugby World Cup victors in 2003.

The women’s national rugby and cricket teams have also previously been honoured with receptions at No 10.

The Prime Minister attended the men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year, where England lost to Italy.

But he chose to tune into the Lionesses’ crunch tie with Germany from Chequers – with the match culminating in a 2-1 triumph for England after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

Mr Johnson’s German counterpart Olaf Scholz was at Wembley on Sunday, while No 10 said the Foreign Secretary and the Culture Secretary represented the UK Government at the final.

Mr Scholz also visited the German team in their dressing room after the game.

Over the weekend, Mr Johnson was celebrating his wedding to wife Carrie at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

The pair hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.

Asked whether the Prime Minister’s absence from Wembley reflected badly on his attitude to the women’s game, his spokesman said: “I think the public will judge the Government on the support it has given to women’s football.

“This is a Government that has stood steadfastly in terms of supporting the women’s game and investing in it.

“The Prime Minister has been supporting the team throughout and was watching the game with his family at home.”

Meanwhile, No 10 said there are “no plans” to add a new bank holiday to mark the Lionesses’ victory.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “Obviously we all want to celebrate the Lionesses’ win, but there are no plans to change the current pattern of public bank holidays.”

But he said Mr Johnson will “definitely” want the Lionesses to receive “the recognition they rightly deserve” after England’s triumph.

Asked if the Prime Minister would back damehoods for the Lionesses following their win, the spokesman said: “The Prime Minister would definitely want to see the team receive the recognition they rightly deserve for their historic victory.

“On honours specifically, there is obviously a process that is a matter for the independent honours committee, but clearly the public want to see (the) Lionesses receive recognition.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media