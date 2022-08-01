Luke Donald named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald has been named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s contest in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role.
Stenson was appointed captain on March 15, but the Swede’s tenure lasted just 127 days before he was sacked for breaking his contract by joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
Donald was on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the record victories in 2004 and 2006 and 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’, where he won the opening singles match against Bubba Watson.
Ballybofey businessesman Cllr Martin Harley (inset) who has called for more support to cope with inflation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.