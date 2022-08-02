Day five at Commonwealth Games: Alice Kinsella bids for two gymnastics golds

Alice Kinsella will look to shrug off her disappointment in the women’s all-around final when she bids for two gymnastics golds on Tuesday, while Cyrille Tchatchet could cap a fairytale story with a medal in the men’s weightlifting.

Here, the PA news agency looks forward to day five and reflects on some of Monday’s highlights.

TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTS

KINSELLA REDEMPTION

Two days after her tearful exit from contention for the women’s all-around title when she fell on the beam, Birmingham-born Alice Kinsella returns in search of individual apparatus gold on the same apparatus as well as the women’s floor. Meanwhile Jake Jarman, who is in the vault final, and Joe Fraser, who competes in the parallel bars and horizontal bar, could yet end their Games with four gold medals apiece.

NICE ONE CYRILLE

There are stories of sporting redemption and then there is the case of Cyrille Tchatchet, who quit the Cameroon team during the 2014 Games, contemplated suicide, and was eventually arrested and sought asylum. Tchatchet is now a mental health nurse in the west midlands, the proud owner of a British passport, and a medal contender in the men’s 96kg weightlifting category.

KNIGHT RETURNS

Heather Knight could return to captain England against South Africa after missing the five-wicket win over Sri Lanka because of lingering hip trouble. Alice Capsey should be OK after starring at the weekend despite a black eye she suffered in the warm-up. Another victory for the hosts would move them to the brink of the semi-finals.

SOCIAL MEDIA MOMENT

How it started…how it's going 🤸‍♀️ Team Scotland's first ever Commonwealth Games women's artistic gymnastics medallist @ShannonArcher29 back at the 2011 Youth Games…and now with her brilliant Birmingham 2022 bronze! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥉#TeamScot #TimeForHeroes pic.twitter.com/IYOmYatqAC — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 1, 2022

MONDAY MARVELS

QUEEN KENNY

Dame Laura Kenny delivered a belated Commonwealth gold for England on the final day of the track cycling in the Lee Valley VeloPark. A late burst of speed saw Kenny overhaul Neah Evans plus New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lysterto win the women’s scratch race, earning her the second Commonwealth gold medal of her illustrious career.

MINT MURRAY

Chris Murray won gold in the men’s 81kg weightlifting final after Australia’s Kyle Bruce and Canadian Nicolas Vachon failed to overtake him in dramatic circumstances. Murray set a new Games record of 325kg before Bruce’s bigger effort was ruled out by the jury because his elbow was bent. Vachon was then denied gold after he dropped the bar following what appeared to be a clean lift.