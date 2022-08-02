Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville sign new Leeds contracts

Leeds trio Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have all signed new long-term contracts.
Gelhardt has committed himself to the club until the summer of 2027, with fellow forward Greenwood and Dutch midfielder Summerville both agreeing terms until the summer of 2026.
A club statement read: “Everyone is delighted that three such talented and hard-working professionals have decided to commit their future to Leeds United, where they will now continue their development under the guidance of Jesse Marsch and his coaching staff.”
