02 Aug 2022

Wales hold on to defend Commonwealth Games men’s pairs bowls title

Wales hold on to defend Commonwealth Games men's pairs bowls title

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 3:08 PM

Wales defended their Commonwealth Games men’s pairs bowls title by beating England 19-18 on a dramatic final end at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.

Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen celebrated wildly after England pair Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard had battled back from 15-6 down to level at 16-16 with four ends remaining.

Tolchard missed the final bowl as Salmon and Breen secured Wales’ second gold medal of Birmingham 2022.

Salmon, who partnered Marc Wyatt to Gold Coast glory in Australia four years ago, said: “I would never have even dreamt of this happening.

“I always wanted to win at one Commonwealth Games, but to win two golds is just beyond my wildest dreams.”

Asked if it was back to the day job after the Games, Salmon replied: “Yeah, back to painting some walls and some ceilings.

“I’m just in a bit of a daze at the moment. I was worried at the end because I thought he was good and was just going to rest on the back.

“When we saw it go through the gap it was relief more than anything that we had won. It’s just the most perfect day of my life.”

Scotland’s Paul Foster and Alex Marshall beat Northern Ireland pair Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley 25-5 to take bronze.

Marshall said: “Paul dictated from the start, and when they were lying shot I converted.

“We both played really well and that’s what you’ve got to do against these guys.”

Local News

