West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku signs for Turkish side Besiktas on loan

West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku has joined Turkish side Besiktas.
The DR Congo international has agreed an initial season-long loan with a view to making the transfer permanent next summer.
Masuaku, 28, made 129 appearances across six seasons with the Hammers, scoring two goals, since arriving from Greek side Olympiacos in August 2016.
