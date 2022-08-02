Search

02 Aug 2022

Natalie Metcalf focused on New Zealand after England’s netballers see off Uganda

Natalie Metcalf focused on New Zealand after England’s netballers see off Uganda

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 9:58 PM

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf is raring to go against New Zealand after her side maintained their unbeaten start to the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 win against Uganda.

The reigning Commonwealth champions now have four wins from four games and will take on the Kiwis in their final Pool B match after a tricky challenge against Uganda on Tuesday.

Although the score stood at 25-15 in England’s favour at half-time, the Roses benefitted from some fresh faces after the break and an impressive third-quarter performance saw them extend their lead to 40-24.

They then went on to wrap up the game comfortably, and Metcalf admitted rotation made a big impact.

She said: “For us it’s about being able to come out after half-time and hit our stride again, so credit to the coaches getting all 12 players on the court again and using the rotation.

“In tournament netball I think you’ve got to be able to use your whole squad, so credit to the girls, I thought they really stuck in it and put out a good performance today.

“We want to keep building game-to-game. It’s tournament netball, anyone can beat anyone on their best day, so for us it’s really important that we treat every game with the same mindset, focus on one game at a time, focus on the process and try and enjoy it as well.

“It’s already halfway through, it’s flying so fast! We’ve got to be able to enjoy it, embrace the moment, embrace the opportunity and make the most of it.”

England face world champions New Zealand on Thursday and there is history between the sides after the Kiwis knocked the Roses out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage in 2019 before going on to beat Australia in the final.

Metcalf added: “They are (New Zealand) the world champions, they are such a strong side and they have got so many rotations within their squad as well, so for us we’ll definitely have to have a look at their games and see how they are going in the tournament.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough game, but we’re definitely up for it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media