Forest Green announce signing of former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham

Forest Green have announced the signing of former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on a deal until January.
The 29-year-old, who has also played for Ipswich and Sunderland amongst others, spent last season with League One rivals MK Dons.
Wickham told Rovers’ official website: “I had a chat with the manager (Ian Burchnall) last week and I had a good think about it and this is definitely an exciting project that I want to be part of.
“This team are coming into this season on the back of getting promoted and the club are going in the right direction.
“The style of play at Forest Green suits me and is a part to my game that some people may not be aware of. I want to get back to my best here.”
