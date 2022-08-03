Search

03 Aug 2022

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 10:41 PM

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.

Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.

First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)

Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.

It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.

European silver, 2018 (6759 points)

Just months after her Commonwealth title, Johnson-Thompson was runner-up to long-time rival Nafi Thiam at the European Championships.

Her solid performance in Berlin produced what was then a personal best score. All-conquering Belgian Thiam took gold with a winning margin of 57 points.

World title, 2019 (6981 points)

Johnson-Thompson set a world leading time and broke the British record en route to winning the World Championships in Doha three years ago.

She beat defending champion Thiam and set five personal bests in Qatar, becoming just the eighth woman to win gold for GB in the championships’ history.

Commonwealth champion again, 2022 (6377 points)

After the coronavirus pandemic halted her momentum, serious Achilles and calf injuries caused further disruption, ruining her Tokyo Olympics and denying her a chance to defend the world title last month.

Johnson-Thompson built on a solid first day at Alexander Stadium with a stunning personal best of 44.33m in the javelin to hold off the challenge of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media