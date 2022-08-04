Search

04 Aug 2022

Luke Amos and striker Chris Willock set to return for QPR

QPR look set to receive a double boost ahead ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Luke Amos and striker Chris Willock are expected to be available for Boro’s visit to Loftus Road.

Both players missed last weekend’s season-opening defeat against Blackburn, but Hoops boss Michael Beale has them in his selection mix this time around.

Beale, meanwhile, will keep monitoring Leeds loan signing Tyler Roberts on his way back to full fitness ahead of a possible Championship debut for the London club.

Boro manager Chris Wilder will have defender Paddy McNair, who was sent off in the final game of last season, available again after suspension.

McNair is likely to start after Boro’s 1-1 draw against West Brom last Saturday, and Dael Fry could join him following a run off the bench in the Albion game.

Wilder will also ponder a first Championship start for new signing Marcus Forss.

The Finland striker made his debut as a substitute against West Brom, having joined from Brentford on a four-year contract.

