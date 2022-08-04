Dave Richards still on treatment table as Crewe prepare for Harrogate clash

Crewe will again be without goalkeeper Dave Richards when they greet Sky Bet League Two opponents Harrogate.

Richards, who suffered a finger injury in training ahead of last Saturday’s opener against Rochdale, was due to undergo surgery this week.

Crewe boss Alex Morris, though, is hopeful of Richards being available again before the end of August.

In Richards’ absence, Arsenal loan signing Arthur Okonkwo excelled as Crewe won 2-1 at Rochdale.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will make a late decision on Alex Pattison’s fitness as Town look to build on an impressive 3-0 victory over Swindon.

Pattison, who opened the scoring for his team last weekend, took a blow to his thigh and was replaced midway through the second half.

Weaver hopes that Pattison can resume training ahead of the Crewe clash, with initial signs being promising.

Although Weaver is again without the likes of Max Wright, Will Smith, Rory McArdle and Josh Falkingham, Pattison was the only player to suffer a knock in the season opener.