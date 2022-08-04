Former Paul Gascoigne agent Mel Stein dies aged 77

Paul Gascoigne’s former agent Mel Stein has died after a short illness.
Stein, born in 1945, was best known for representing Gascoigne and Alan Shearer among many others, but also worked as the National League’s legal advisor.
A statement from the National League read: “It is with great sadness that The National League can announce the passing of Mel Stein after a short illness.
“Mel was an extraordinary professional and served as the League’s legal advisor for many years – he will leave a lasting legacy to the footballing world.
“As well as being instrumental in the League’s commercial activity, he was also attributed as being one of the first specialist sports lawyers. Mel represented a number of global stars including Chris Waddle, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer and many others.
“Mel also co-founded and chaired the Association of Football Agents.
“At this difficult time The National League would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Mel’s family and friends.”
Mary Laverty, Mary Sweeney and Kathleen McGowan going through their lines for the new show which will be staged at the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey at the end of this month
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.