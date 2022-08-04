Stoke to check on Ben Wilmot ahead of Blackpool clash

Stoke will check on the fitness of Ben Wilmot ahead of the visit of Blackpool.
Defender Wilmot suffered a groin strain towards the end of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall.
Nick Powell and Harry Souttar remain unavailable for selection.
Powell hopes to be back from knee ligament damage in September and Souttar is about eight to 10 weeks away from fitness following his knee injury.
Keshi Anderson is the latest addition to Blackpool’s injury list.
The winger suffered ligament damage in training and could face a couple of months on the sidelines.
Jordan Gabriel and Luke Garbutt remain unavailable due to hamstring injuries.
James Husband is also recovering from a hamstring problem but is closer to returning to fitness.
