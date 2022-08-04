Neil Harris hoping clearance comes through for Lewis Walker to face Rochdale

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will be hoping international clearance comes through for new signing Lewis Walker to make his debut in the Sky Bet League Two match against Rochdale.

The former QPR striker was not eligible for the opening game at Wimbledon as the club awaited paperwork from Italy from Walker’s previous clubs.

Captain Stuart O’Keefe is continuing to be monitored on a knee problem, and Saturday’s match may come too soon.

Veteran midfielder Alex MacDonald is stepping up his own recovery from a serious knee injury, which saw him out of action from October 2021, while goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (dislocated shoulder) is still sidelined.

Rochdale remain without midfielder Jimmy Keohane, who is expected to miss a couple of months having picked up an unspecified injury during pre-season.

Ethan Brierley and Tyrese Sinclair both came off the bench for the closing stages of last weekend’s home defeat by Crewe, so could be in contention.

Teenage defender Ben Nelson made his debut as a substitute following his loan move from Leicester and is another pushing for a start.

Dale striker Tahvon Campbell continues his recovery from a broken foot which saw him miss the end of the last campaign.