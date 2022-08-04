Jack Marriott pushing for Peterborough start against Morecambe

Peterborough boss Grant McCann could unleash Jack Marriott from the start when they host Morecambe on Saturday.

Marriott netted off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Cheltenham to help the Posh bounce back from two goals down at half-time.

Joe Ward and Ben Thompson were also introduced during the break and they could be handed starts at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A number of players remain out for the hosts with Dan Butler (ankle), Oliver Norburn (knee), Harvey Cartwright (fitness) and Kwame Poku (calf) all absent.

Morecambe opened up their league campaign with a goalless draw at home to Shrewsbury where manager Derek Adams declined to make the most of clubs now being able to use five substitutions.

Adams only made one change during the stalemate and left loanees Jensen Weir and Caleb Watts waiting for their debuts having signed from Brighton and Southampton respectively this summer.

Courtney Duffus will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury last month.

Duffus was one of 10 players made available for transfer in May but only Jonah Ayunga has moved on with Ryan Delaney starting on Saturday while Anthony O’Connor, Shane McLoughlin and Jon Obika were on the bench.