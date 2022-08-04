Burton could welcome back Sam Hughes from injury for Bristol Rovers visit

Burton could have Sam Hughes back from injury for their first home game of the season against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Centre-back Hughes trained on Thursday and is likely to be available for the match following a muscle injury.

Calum Butcher will also be available after serving his suspension, but Michael Mancienne remains on the long-term injured list.

Albion will be hoping for their first points of the season after being beaten 3-0 by Wycombe in their opener.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has this week told Trevor Clarke, Zain Westbrooke and Alex Rodman they have no future at the club.

Defender Clarke and midfielder Westbrooke both started last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Forest Green but Barton has decided they, along with veteran winger Rodman, will play in further part under him.

Rovers, who named player-coach Glenn Whelan on the bench against FGR, could be able to welcome back Sam Finley from injury but captain Paul Coutts remains suspended while fellow midfielders Jordan Rossiter and Josh Grant are injured.

Defender Nick Anderton is also missing after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.