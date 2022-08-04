Search

04 Aug 2022

Grimsby without Danilo Orsi again as Ryan Taylor builds towards full fitness

04 Aug 2022 8:37 PM

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst will continue to be without Danilo Orsi for the visit of Northampton while fellow striker Ryan Taylor is still not fit enough to play a whole match.

Taylor picked up an injury early in pre-season and only featured as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Leyton Orient, with Hurst confirming the experienced forward is still building towards full fitness.

New signing Orsi remains out a groin injury suffered in pre-season, leaving Hurst with limited options in attack.

John McAtee could also be a doubt for the game with a shoulder issue while Niall Maher and Otis Khan were sidelined for the Orient trip and it remains to be seen when they will be fit to return.

Northampton continue to struggle with injuries ahead of their trip to the newly-promoted Mariners.

Jon Brady will again be without a number of players including forward Kieron Bowie (ankle) and midfielder Ben Fox (hamstring).

Aaron McGowan and Akin Odimayo are also on the Cobblers’ injury list.

Brady, whose side beat Colchester 3-2 in their opening fixture, has already signed nine players this summer but is still looking to make additions.

