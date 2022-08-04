Search

04 Aug 2022

Matej Vydra reveals Burnley exit

Matej Vydra reveals Burnley exit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 9:46 PM

Matej Vydra has left Burnley after failing to agree a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club, the striker announced on his Instagram account.

The 30-year-old joined the Clarets from Derby in 2018 and made 82 league appearances for the club.

Vydra’s contract expired at the end of June while he was recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury which sidelined him for the last four matches of the season.

The forward said Burnley had only made him one offer of fresh terms, which he could not accept.

“I would like to say farewell to my amazing fans who have supported me throughout my time here in Burnley FC,” Vydra said.

“I’ve been lucky to experience the family atmosphere of the club, great teammates and outstanding support from our doctors and physiotherapists that have helped me with my injury.

“I’ve done my very best to play to my fullest potential during the length of my contract, not afraid to risk getting injured even towards the end of this contract.

“That’s just who I am and I wanted to help my club at any cost. Unfortunately during a match against Watford I got seriously injured and the club got relegated to the Championship.

“Yesterday I went to see my brilliant surgeon Andy Williams, who was very pleased with my recovery. I’m ahead of the estimated recovery time and I was told I could soon be on the field again.

“Negotiations with the club were minimal, I received one offer, which I could not accept.

“To the club and to the fans, I wish a great season and the best of luck.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media