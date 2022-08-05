Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico

British number one Cameron Norrie battled past Radu Albot to reach the semi-finals of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Norrie had been given a bye into the second round, where he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in straight sets.

The world number 12, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, recovered after losing his serve in the very first game to twice break Albot and take the opening set 6-3.

Norrie then looked on course for another comfortable victory when forcing an early break in the second set to then lead 5-3.

However, Moldovan Albot, ranked 118 in the world, gained momentum after a hold and then a break to level at 5-5.

The 32-year-old then backed that up to move 6-5 ahead and pile the pressure back on Norrie’s faltering serve.

Norrie, though, then produced a big hold himself to send the match into a tie-break.

A short volley from Albot at the net was swiftly dispatched by Norrie to claim an early mini-break before moving 4-1 ahead and eventually closed out for a 6-3 7-6 (4) victory in just under two hours.

Speaking on court after his victory, Norrie said: “I know Radu, he is a great competitor and athlete. I didn’t really start my best again today so had to fight from behind.

“I was ahead in the second set and then got a little nervous there, then he upped his game.

“I served for the match, but played a terrible game. But that happens and I had enough confidence to accept it was OK and relax, then play a good tie-break after that.

“I am pleased to get through, get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

Vamos Cabos🔥Let’s keep it going💪🏽 I love the energy 📸: Manuel Velasquez | Rodrigo Arangua pic.twitter.com/OPj9TQFeuB — Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) August 4, 2022

Norrie goes on to face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who earlier beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6 (3).

The Canadian has never lost against Norrie, holding a 4-0 head-to-head record.

“Every time I play Felix he plays really well and has beaten me every time so I am going to have to play well tomorrow,” Norrie said.

Elsewhere, world number one Daniil Medvedev coasted into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 victory against Ricardas Berankis.

The Russian top seed will go on to play fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth seed Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-4.