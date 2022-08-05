Search

05 Aug 2022

Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final

Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 2:40 PM

Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.

The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.

She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.


A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.

“This is the last one. If I can get not just one but two it would be very special,” she said.

“It was nice to get the legs moving after Tuesday (800m heat), it feels a long time ago, and it’s nice to qualify and save as much energy as I could.

“It’s going to be hard, the Commonwealth in these distances is really strong, but it’s an amazing opportunity to give it my best. I would hate to be sitting at home watching the final thinking I could be part of it.

“I went to the front and slowed down a wee bit and I got away with it for a while but I knew they would come round at some point. I latched on and did as minimum as possible to save the legs for tomorrow.”

Scotland team-mate Jemma Reekie also qualified along with England’s Katie Snowden and Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

England’s Cindy Sember ran 12.67 seconds to win her 100m hurdles heat, while in the long jump, Jazmin Sawyers (6.80m), Lorraine Ugen (6.79m) and Abigail Irozuru (6.59m) all reached the final.

Sember said: “I knew I could run a fast time. It was just a matter of energising myself and getting ready mentally. I’ll get some rest tonight, sleep and stay hydrated and I think there’s more in store.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media