Search

05 Aug 2022

Max Whitlock: Male gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to UK success

Max Whitlock: Male gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to UK success

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 3:34 PM

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.

The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.

Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.

“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at the moment, but boys’ participation has gone through the roof,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think that’s purely down to results. On the men’s side, we’ve brought back quite a few good results over the last 10 years and I think that’s had a massive impact.

“It is incredible to be part of a sport that is absolutely thriving.”

Whitlock admitted that the sport has changed since he first began competing and said this is mainly down to the success of the 2012 London Olympics.

“I think ever since London 2012 we really wanted to take upon that role of inspiring next generation,” Whitlock said.

“The impact that London 2012 had on the nation and on sport as a whole, especially for gymnastics, was crazy.

“The sport isn’t the same as when I started. It’s just on completely different level now, which is incredible.

“One of my favourite comments I get is when people come and say to me that their son or daughter has joined gymnastics because they saw me and it’s crazy to think that I can have that impact just by doing something that I love.”

Whitlock said another factor in the rise in popularity of the sport, particularly among boys, is the access that young people have to sporting stars through social media.

“Social media has its negatives, of course, but also has huge positives,” Whitlock said.

“Being able see the journey, but actually being able to message people, anyone of any (sporting) level, to be able to send a message and they might get back to you.

“It’s crazy because the impact that can have on young child – to have a few words of encouragement from their idol, it’s unbelievable to have that access.”

Whitlock’s views were echoed by Tulloch, who has won two gold medals during the Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

“With social media, I feel that it’s helped massively,” Tulloch told PA.

“I think before you would just see (gymnasts) on the TV and you’d be like, ‘I’d never be able to do that’ but now you can follow us social media and you can see we’re just normal people.

“We’re just like you, we started just like you, if you are going to get into the sport and and that helps.

“The clips showing our routines on Twitter and the amount of engagement and interaction that gets that will also help with people getting into the sport and raises our profiles, which ultimately helps everyone at the end of the day.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media