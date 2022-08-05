Jeriel Dorsett vows to make difference to Kilmarnock team after signing on loan

Jeriel Dorsett has vowed to make a difference to the Kilmarnock team after signing on loan from Reading.
The 20-year-old defender joins on a season-long loan after playing 45 times in a temporary spell with Rochdale last term.
Dorsett will go straight into Derek McInnes’ squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Rangers.
Dorsett told the Ayrshire club’s website: “I’m excited to be here, I can’t wait to get started.
“I had a conversation with the gaffer on the phone and he was really keen to get me in, believing I can improve myself and help the team out which is all I want to do.
“I see myself as a quick, strong player. I like to command things and enjoy the communication, I really don’t ever stop talking.
“I think I can make a difference to the team and add some composure, hopefully I can prove that out on the pitch.”
