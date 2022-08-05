Well-regarded Hellsing back on the winning trail at Tipperary

Hellsing returned to winning ways with a taking success in the Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes at Tipperary.

Successful first time out at the Curragh, the Ger Lyons-trained colt then met the potentially top-class Proud And Regal in the Group Three Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown.

Back to Listed class, Colin Keane’s mount was sent off the 9-4 favourite and his rider was happy to take a watching brief through the early stages of the extended seven-furlong feature.

As the runners turned for home the market leader made significant progress a furlong and a half out and swept to the front. He looked to give Greenland a bump in the process, but it made no difference to the result and it was no surprise the placings were unchanged following a stewards’ inquiry. A half-length was the winning margin over Papilio.

Helsing (9-4f), trained by Ger Lyons, comes wide, fast and late in the hands of @ctkjockey to take Listed honours in the @coolmorestud Churchill Stakes @tipperaryraces 💨 pic.twitter.com/Xp1JMQJ1rR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 5, 2022

Assistant trainer Shane Lyons said: “At Leopardstown he was doing a lot of shouting and roaring. He’s a character, not coltish at all. We stood him in the parade ring for 15 minutes afterwards just drinking water and he stood and looked at the crowd.

“He would have been working yesterday and would have been going working on Saturday so Ger took the view, without trying to sound cocky, to run him here to see if the penny had dropped.

“He’s still a work in progress and we think the world of this horse. He’s a gorgeous big horse for next year.

“He could run next in the Futurity, but his main aim is the Goffs Million.”